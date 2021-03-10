Law and You January 13, 2017

The month is just flying by.

Matt says i was in a car wreck while driving my employer's car.

The lady who hit me was drunk and has very little insurance.

>> there is a lot that you can do.

So first and foremost, you want to ask whether the vehicle that you were in for your employer had under or uninsured motorist coverage.

You are entitled to make a claim on that policy as a result of being in the car at that time.

Now, beyond that, if you have personal automobile insurance which also has under or uninsured motorist claim, you can make a claim on that as well.

However, i'll let greg talk to you more about what may happen on that claim.

Because there's probably going to be an exclusion.

But at the end of the day, you've got a lot of moving parts.

You're going to need to get to a lawyer.

>> what ed is referring, like if you used that car on a regular basis, it could be a regularly used nonowned vehicle, which your policy would exclude coverage for.

You need to get to a lawyer.

The one thing you need to keep doing is get the medical treatment, do your treatment, find out what's wrong with you.

Because when you have these injury cases, people think that they don't have to treat.

Insurance companies love when you don't treat because then they say there is nothing wrong with you.

