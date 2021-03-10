Have Questions About Your Health Insurance?

He is commissioner health insurance such a hot topic right now.

I'm sure you're getting asked questions all time so thank you for being here to give our viewers some advice.

Let's start with basic one.

What is the utah insurance department?

We're part of utah state government.

We are regulatory branch.

We regulate all things insurance.

So auto insurance, home insurance, you're familiar with those.

Also do warranty, title insurance.

But i think more importantly right now talk about health insurance.

Regulate health insurance there are some deadlines that are coming up that i think are very important for us to discuss today.

Todd you were talking about that during the break.

There a lot of things we just don't know right now.

Lot of things we can't predict about what insurance will do when president-elect trump takes office.

We do know about hard deadlines.

Yes, yes a hard deadline coming up january 31st.

It's the end of an opportunity for individuals to go out and buy insurance policies on their individual plans.

So that january 31st there's a hard deadline, that will reflect on policies that are purchased effective march 1st.

So that will be last opportunity they get.

Window closes.

If they don't purchase it they won't have another opportunity.

So i asked you this question.

I think our viewer probably thinking same thing if i do get insurance by january 31st will it change this year?

That's a great, great question.

And congress knows part of the answer to that but we don't.

So yeah.

Just not we don't don't know what will happen someone could buy a policy this year it could change.

It's very fluid.

But we, we just don't.

We don't know the answer to those questions right now.

What happens if you don't get insurance by that deadline in there is an irs penalty if you don't have insurance.

There's tax penalty associated with obamacare.

Not having insurance.

If you don't, those, there are so many words to tough to navigate that people don't understand.

What's the best way to sign up and how should you do it if you don't know what's right plan for you?

There are a couple of websites that are important that people could visit.

Healthcare.gov is a federal site where you can fill out all of information and it will populate you can look at different insurance policies with different carriers.

Sue fill it out once it populates you get a lot of information.

1 place that they can go.

We, we encourage people to talk to insurance agents.

So they are the insurance professional they know and understand and ask those hard questions what are my deductibles when i go see a doctor and take my children in, what are my out-of-pocket expenses?

My co-pay?

If you're shopping for are insurance, do you want to be in a network with certain doctors?

Do you want to be with a mountain star?

With ihc?

With university of utah?

Those are all questions you need to ask who are physician you're comfortable and want to be with.

And so, you can navigate those things with the insurance agent or you can contact the utah insurance department or go to utah insurance department.com.

And we can answer questions there.

You mentioned a couple of those i know are on peopling minds what did policy cover who does it cover if something happens so many of these thing you don't think about until you need them then you say, oh i want those to be there the agent is your best advice they can help you navigate through.

We strongly encourage consumers to contact their insurance agents and ask those hard questions.

Ak them you know, did, we don't want consumers to be surprised when they go in and get a bill.

You know, why, why wasn't this covered.

We want them to be discussing those issues with their agent.

This is your health we're talking about utah insurance department.com everybody for more information todd kaiser thank you so much for taking time to stop by show today.

We will link