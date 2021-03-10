Pet of the Week: Sissy

We are going to be featuring an extra special pet-of-the- week today.sissy!

Sissy female doberman pinscher/terrier blend 1 yr & 7 mos old originally admitted to pvac over two weeks ago fully grown enjoys bath time great on a leash potty trained super loving adoption fee includes: spay/neuter surgery microchip vaccinations rabies shot medically tested/vetted behaviorally assessed 30 days of pet health insurance collar & tags for full details about the paws adoption program or to view everyone avaible for adoption, please visit pvaconline.com/adop featuring an extra special pet-of-the- week today.sissy!

Do you have little one that love animals?

Join us saturday, january 21, 2017 at 1pm for our little paws story time and have a paws-tively wonderful time!!

Story time will feature a picture storybook read aloud by our guest readers from pharr public library followed by a craft and a special time with our furry friends.

Only $5 per family, limited seating so arrive early!

