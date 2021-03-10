Do You Know A Deserving Family?

There's family out there life will be change by what we're going to be doing in there kitchen all new appliances for new year i'm joined by yost from hamlet home.

We're partnering with ham het homes.

We're super excited to be partnering abc utah and contract appliance.

We're going to be providing brand new kitchen appliances for a family in need.

Can you imagine, there's really, this the hear of the home, right?

This where families gather.

This where i swear you need the most updating.

Sometimes for these families.

Who are you looking for?

What kind of family?

We're looking for that family that has a story.

You know, ultimately we're trying to give this give away to help someone in need.

Someone that maybe has had a situation coming up that's kind of put them down.

Maybe there is someone that helps a lot of people that doesn't get a lot back.

We want to get that story.

We want to find that family that really needs some help in their life if we can improve their situation, and we can help bring some happiness into the home that's kind of family we're looking to helpi know somebody out there know that is family maybe it's you.

Maybe it's someone that lives near out one of your family members.

You get chance to go see new appliances that's grand opening.

Yes.

Yes or grand opening is tomorrow.

Our brand new community glen more village.

It begins 11:00 a.m.

Ribbon cutting ceremony with murray city officials.

And with other individuals that have been instrumental in helping us getting this community going.

We've had a long standing relationship with murray for a number of years better part two decades to be able to continue to develop new communities there is really important for us.

And like i said along with grand open thing you're able to come in and take look brand new model look appliances and really going to kick off the event we're going there.

Again hmm let homes you're looking at the glen moore village area there.

The grand opening is tomorrow.

That's the address right there on your screen.

For more information go to hamlet homes.com.

But showing video of appliances.

Incredible.

What exactly are you giving away?

We're going to be giving away a french door refrigerator stainless steel along with microwave and hood a range, whether it be electric or gas depending on the situation a dishwasher.

We're going filling up that kitchen with brand new appliances.

Start to finish top to bottom, what we were looking at looked incredible.

How do people enter?

So we're going to ask people enter on ur facebook page hamlet homes from there we'd like to get entry that shows the picture of someone's current appliances what their current situation is like.

From there what we will want them to do is include a short summary of why they or someone else they know deserves these appliances.

And then wield like to figure out how this upgrade is going to help them improve their life.

I can imagine it right there.

More video to show what exactly is involved in this give away.

The winner is going to announced coming up thursday.

A week from today january 26th.

And we're going to announce the winner live right here on midday you don't have very long to enter now our entries will be taken until 4:00 p.m.

Next wednesday which is january twift.

And then from there, we will be excited to give someone a new kitchen.

I think you will find that kitchen i think they are out there you will change their 2017.

Don't forget everybody that grand opening hamlet homes in murray tomorrow all information