Tate Tased

(--brenna--)a wichita falls man is in jail today after police say he fled from a traffic stop and tried to intimidate an officer.police arrested 34-year old rodney tate for evading arrest with a vehicle and resisting arrest.officers say the brief chase began around 5:45 yesterday evening in the 36- hundred block of maplewood.... when an officer tried to pull tate over for a traffic violation.they say tate refused to pull over at multiple locations on lawrence and call field before he finally stopped.officers say tate became combative after he stopped and kicked off his shoes and clenched his fists while walking towards the officer.police say the officer then had to use his taser to subdue tate.