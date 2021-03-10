High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

Speed chase ended early this morning when a driver crashed into an apartment complex sign in wichita falls.officers say the chase began around 3 a-m in the 1thousand block of broad....after a ford f-150 driving without headlights sped off during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers also learned the truck was stolen out of burkburnett.they say the driver hit nearly 95 miles per hour up i-44 during the chase that looped back to santa fe.the driver then crashed into the brick sign for the brigadoon apartments..

Causing it to flip onto its side.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.