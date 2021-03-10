Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

Credit: KFDX
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
High Speed Chase Ends in Crash
High Speed Chase Ends in Crash
High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

Speed chase ended early this morning when a driver crashed into an apartment complex sign in wichita falls.officers say the chase began around 3 a-m in the 1thousand block of broad....after a ford f-150 driving without headlights sped off during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers also learned the truck was stolen out of burkburnett.they say the driver hit nearly 95 miles per hour up i-44 during the chase that looped back to santa fe.the driver then crashed into the brick sign for the brigadoon apartments..

Causing it to flip onto its side.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Deadly Crash

Deadly Crash

KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City

Deadly Crash

You might like

More coverage