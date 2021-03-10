MonCo fire 1

Drapac.

Michella: businesses in montgomery county were damaged in a fire this morning.

According to motgomery county fire and rescue... they got a call around 5 a-m... for a fire in the eight thousand block of flower avenue.

Beijing delight... globe auto body... and manna restaurant... all suffered damage in the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for about two and a half hours.

At one point... 75 firefighters battled the fire... including some from prince george's county.

There were no reported injuries... and there is no word on the cause of the fire.

The total damage estimate at this time... is $350-thousand.

The auto shop and manna restaurant had the majority of the fire damage.

Washington gas is currently on the scene.