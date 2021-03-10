Noon News on the Go 1-19-17

NewsChannel 9 noon news on the go.

A ups driver outside of an ithaca walmart has been found "incompetent."

A judge has ordered justin barkley to go to a secure hospital for treatment.

The district attorney believes evaluation at the hospital will show that barkley is competent and will face charges in the future.

Barkley was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting william schumacher to death in a walmart parking lot - all while claiming he was shooting donald trump.

He also allegedly fired at police as they tried to arrest him and then barricaded himself in his home in dryden.

Jennifer: in italy, an avalanche triggered by a series of earthquakes has buried a hotel.

We're now getting our first look at the scene during the day... giving us a better understanding of the magnitude of this disaster.

Rescue crews are frantically searching for survivors-- as many as 30 guests and staff may still be inside.

One body has already been recovered.

Because the hotel is located in a remote area rescue crews had to ski several miles just to reach the site.

Jennifer: chick-fil-a is one step closer to opening its first location in upstate new york.

The greece town board last night approved a measure to grant the fast food chain a special use permit.

It also approved re-zoning for the area where the chain hopes to build.

Chick-fil-a has more than 2- thousand restaurants, but its only new york locations are currently in the new york city area.

The company has reportedly been looking to expand into syracuse, buffalo and albany, as well.

Kate: live doppler 9 shows some rain showers over central new york this morning.

We are in the 30s.

The cold drizzle and clouds are with us the rest of the day with temperatures rising into the 40s.

.

Most of friday is dry but there could be some evening or night time rain.

Mostly cloudy saturday and sunday.

A new system brings rain back in monday and tuesday.

Lingering showers wednesday.

