LILHUDDY Teaches You Gen Z Slang

- These are going to be such memes.I love it.Hi, I'm Waharin.

I'm here toteach you guys Gen Z slangLet's get started.[upbeat music]Bop, a bop is when you listen to somethingand it's better than most.You would consider that a bop.Clown [laughs]When somebody says somethingthat is dumb, but funnyyou would call them a clown.If my friend were totrip and fall on his facein front of a bunch of people,I would consider that clownbecause that is hilariousand dumb, but funny.Shook, the definition of shookis when you are surprised.When you are surprised, you are shook.I've definitely been shook before.I heard some news actually yesterdaythat was rather shooking.That shook me.Stan, stan's a great word.Stan is when you likesomeone or appreciate,or like fuck with, what somebody is doing,you, I guess would stan them.Doin the most, you're being a little much.You're doing a little too much, you know,you're, you're doing the most.We're supposed to be hereand you know, you're just,you're up here.Facts.

A fact is a fact.Come on now.If someone were to agreewith what you're sayingthey would call out facts.Hit different, you're atthe Mexican restaurantson Sunset, Boulevard are good,but taco bell hits different.

My example.Deadass, it means you're being for real,like you're being straight up.You're being deadass [laughs]High key, this is the opposite of low-key.High-key, you're like,you're pumped about something.I high-key want to talkabout it right now?That's, that's my example.Snack, there are the peoplethat just look so tasty.For example, that girl overthere is looking like a snackbecause someone's looking rather tasteful.Slaps, that's actually one ofmy favorite, favorite words.It's another, or like a newword for something that's good.This just slaps, this foodslaps, this song slaps.Put someone on, when you put somebody on,is when you show somebody somethingor introduce somebody tosomething that is new.If I showed somebody some new music,I would be putting them on to that artist.If I brought them to a new restaurant,I'd be putting them onto the new restaurant.Rona, it's actually a wordthat me and my friends use.We don't even say coronaor COVID-19 or any of that.We're just like, Ugh,Not Rona.If that person wasn't wearing a mask,they might be catching some Rona.Say less, this is anotherthing I say a lot, actually.You're just in full agreement.You're just like, all right, bet.Like we're doing this.It's like, I would, do you wantto go to the grocery store?Say less.Let's go get some groceries.Extra, this is back to doing the most.It's not doing the mostbecause doing the most is up here,but it's like that bar right below it.They're being a little,they're being a little extra.Fire, fire is like anotherterm for like slaps.It's like, "Oh, this shit's good.This shit it fire."For example, Littlehuddy'smusic is fire, self-explanatoryBet, you're just in agreement.You want to go for a drive?Bet, let's do it.Lowkey, this is the opposite of high-key.It's when you kind of want to do somethinglike, "Oh, I want todo this a little bit."Like, it's like, you know,I be down.

I'm, you know,I'll do it, I guess.Receipts, this is when you just, you got,you got caught them redhanded, you got the receipts,you got the screenshots,you got the pictures.They know what's happening.For example, it's like, "Heyyo, I caught you cheating.""No, you didn't.""Bet I got the receipts."And then you pull out your phone.You show them those screenshots, done.No, I wouldn't pull up receipts.That's doing the most.I'm using all thesewords in sentences now.Whole meal, all right.So then we have snack.So this is where someonelooks a little, you know,they look a little good, butwhen they're a whole meal,They're a 10 out of 10.They're a dime.They look like a entire buffet.They look like an entree.They look like a dessert andthey look like an appetizer,all at the same time.They look like the three drinksthat they bring you out at your dinner.They are the entire meal.They are the whole meal and you just,you can't resist them [laughs]To close it off, this is yikes.You don't want to be theperson that has the word yikescoming at you.When somebody is like,"Oh, he's looking a littlebumpy today.

Yikes."It's like the new ew.It's like, yikes.Thanks Vanity Fair for having me.And I hope you guys havea great rest of your dayand learned a little something today.Bye guys.