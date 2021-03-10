Idaho State women host Northern Colorado

The idaho state women's basketball team has been perfect at home this season... as the bengals have won all six of their games at reed gym... but they faced their toughest test tonight.

League leading northern colorado was in town... the bears a perfect 6-0 in conference.northern colorado on offense... good ball movement... gets courtney smith the open lay-up... that leads to an i-s-u timeout...bears up 6-2.bengals won't get their first field goal to drop until over five minutes into the game... estefania ors... from downtown... i-s-u trails 9-6.

Second quarter now... idaho state down by five... but lets make it two... as lindsay brown connects from three point land.with a little under seven minutes left in the first half... the bengals take the lead... isabel vara de rey finds the cutting brown... i-s-u up 18-16.i-s-u trailed by three at halftime... but northern colorado showed why they are the best in the big sky... snapping the bengals perfect home record... 77-62.

It was a better night for the idaho state men as they pick up their first conference win of the season squeaking by northern colorado 73-69.the bengals trailed by 16 points during this game but used the second half to come back... led by ethan telfair's 14 points and seven assists.the bengals will try to make it two in a row on saturday when they