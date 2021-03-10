What Mike Likes: KC's Evelyn Blalock Hall of Fame finalist
For all of her accomplishments...and for the hundreds of young women...she helped mold...i am very excited about evelyn blalock...the late kilgore college lady rangers coach being named a finalist for the national women's basketball hall of fame...a pioneer that brought k-c three national championships...it would only be fitting that she earns a place among the greatest in this sport.
