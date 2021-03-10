Goal post raised for ETCA's new 6-Man football program

In our neck of the piney woods better than high school football and next season...east texas christian academy will be throwing their hat in the ring.

K-e-t-k's garrett sanders was at their goal post raising ceremony tonight...as they begin a new six-man program.

Thursday night marked a new era in east texas chritian academy's history, as the goal post went up, and new oppoptunity opened up for the school's athletes.

"gonna be exciting, i watch the news, i watch the football coverage on friday nights and to think we could possibly be on there, it's exciting to be able to play."

"it's a big honor becaus i don't think a lot of athletes get the opportunity to write their own story and build their own tradition."

One of the men who spear headed this was booster club president, troy spencer, who said the main reason he wanted to bring football to e- t-c-a, was to increase enrollment.

"i started looking and i'm like okay, well grace started small like us and all saints and the other ones but when they added football they grew."

So they brought in joe permenter, who used to coach at king's academy, to be the inaugural head football coach.

"in the six-man world, you're happy to see a new person come in, we will be the new kid on the block we'll be in a tapps district next year but we did fill our schedule we're gonna have 6 home games here."

So the post has been raised and a stage is set, for the first step in a long journey, made possible by community support, as well as faith.

"if you ask that mountain to move, from here to there, it'll move, this mountain's moving."

In tyler, garrett sanders.

K-e-t-k sports.

