Daily 3 and Daily 4 1-19-17

Alyssa andrews - reporter: "here we go again.

The beginning of another irs phone scam that claims you owe big time.nats: "well i don't have $4,000."but instead of ignoring it... there is another option.

To prank them right back.that's what clark county's deputy sheriff derrick sanders did.deputy sheriff derrick sanders: "i was wanting the public--our public to see that these scam artists--they're really good."

Now here's how you turn a scam into a creative psa.

You live-stream the call on facebook.sanders: "i'm being facetious.

You live-stream the call on facebook.sanders: "i'm being facetious.

I'm showing my badge."it gets better.sanders: "he's telling me the sheriff's coming to get me and i need to pay $4,000."the scammer ironically claims the sheriff is coming after him if he doesn't pay up.nat:but guess who actually shows up by the end of the video-- none other than the actual clark county sheriff himself.nats:all jokes aside, sanders says it's the information he provided that made all the facebook shenanigans completely worth it.sanders: "we always like to say the elderly fall for it, and yes they do, but it's not just the elderly.

Every day from one extreme to another, people that have fallen for this."

Every day from one extreme to another, people that have fallen for this."

deputy sheriff derrick sanders says we can expect more psa's like this one in the future.