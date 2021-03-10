Girl Scouts have new cookie to celebrate 100 years of sales

CNY Girl Scouts celebrate official cookie season kick-off
Get ready to see Girl Scouts running door-to-door, collecting orders for their annual cookie sales. Members were invited to taste..
More than 75 girl scout troops in the roanoke valley received a special delivery today.
That included a special anniversary cookie.
The organization created a new s'mores cookie to celebrate 100 years of cookie sales.
Girls scouts were the first to publish the recipe in a 1917 cookbook.
Jennifer pfister, girl scouts of virginia skyline : its a cookie that we've always associated with campfire, so we thought why not use this for a celebration.
Actually take that great s'mores campfire tradition and make it into a cookie.
The cookie sales help troops complete service projects and education activities.
If you weren't able to order cookies yet, you can find a local scout online and purchase them through their
