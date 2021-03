Miami Dade College North Campus COVID Vaccination Site Enforcing State Eligibility Guidelines

Staff at the FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination site on Miami Dade College’s North Campus were back to enforcing the state's eligibility guidelines on Wednesday.

The move came after staff chose to ignore state rules the day before and allow people who did not meet the requirements to get a shot.

