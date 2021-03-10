Woman Going To DC For March

More than two hundred thousand people are expected to march tomorrow in d.

C.

For the women's march on washington.

More than a hundred locals boarded buses in midtown memphis this afternoon...bound for d.

C.

Tish is live near i- 40 in northeast memphis.

What was the overall sentiment as far as why they're marching?

What was the overall sentiment as far as why they're marching?

Tish: they all want to have a voice.

They feel president donald trump doesn't respect women or minorities and they say he needs to change his ways...and his words...because everyone should be treated as equals.

More than one hundred people boarded two buses in midtown memphis to travel to the nation's capitol.

They're on a mission to make a difference by marching together in solidarity.

They want president donald trump to know...they won't stay silent.

They say they'll fight for equality and human rights...especially women's rights.

For the winters family...it might be the most important trip the three generations of women will ever take.

Rhiannon winters/participatin g in women's march on washington: "stand for what you believe in and push to get what you want because if you don't push to get what you want you're never gonna get it."

Heather winters/participatin g in women's march on washington: "i think post election a lot of women and people in general we're ready to mobilize and do something and speak up for a lot of things."

Debra winters/participatin g in women's march on washington: "i just feel like i've been fighting for women's rights since i was 17 and now i'm 62 years old and all of a sudden we've gotten nowhere and starting all over again so this is really important to me and i'm gonna keep fighting for my kids and grandkids.

My friends.

Everybody.

" tish: there's also a local march for those who couldn't travel to d.

C.

Memphis women's march will start at 10am saturday.

Participants will march down second street from the shelby county courthouse to the national civil rights museum.

Live in ne memphis tish clark local 24 news.

