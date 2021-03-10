What East Texans want to see from President Trump

Today as the 45th president of the united states was inaugurated in washington d.c.

The decisions mister trump makes as president will affect us here in east texas.

So ketk's caroline hicks asked you what you want to see accomplished.

She joins us now live.

Caroline, what did people have to say?

Caroline hicks: neal that's right.

As we move forward from the inauguration many wonder what president donald trump will do in his first one hundred days.

East texans tell me they hope to see him replace obamacare, strengthen border security and unify our nation.

Nats: trump: taking oath january twentieth 20- 17... the day president donald j.

Trump became the fourty-fifth president of the united states.

Now the country waits in anticipation to see what he will do.

Dr. james newsom: he's got to get into dc and fulfill some of those promises he made to the people who elected him.

In his speech he said he was giving the power in washington back to the people.

Dr. james newsom: draining the swamp.

He's got to take on the bureaucrats, he's got to take on the dc establishment and clean house and bring it back under control.

He has said his first one hundred days in office will focus on repealing and replacing obamacare.

Something east texans say they also want to see.

I'm looking forward to getting obamacare done away with and getting back to a reasonable health program.

Another issue he ran on... immigration.

I'm hoping that he will accomplish securing the border.

I think that's one of my very top priorities, is getting the nation secure.

Dr. newsom: the promise to a build a wall, the promise to bring about comprehensive immigration reform that's not amnesty.

He's got to follow through on that.

Economic growth is also something people are hoping to see.

Dr. newsom: tax cuts on businesses are making it possible for businesses to bring their money that they have parked overseas back into the american economy.

And for east texans... there are a few other things they hope can be accomplished.

I want prayer back in school.

As a veteran, take care of our veterans here at home.

I'd like to see him accomplish unifying our nation.

Caroline hicks: for a complete list of president trump's one hundred day plan, head over to our website east texas matters dot com.

Reporting live caroline hicks ketk news.

Tonight on the p-o-v ... donald trump became president today.

