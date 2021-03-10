Thousands in protest -- and a few weeks ago we told you about how the city of grand junction hopes to build a new event center in downtown, now, new information has been released about how this will impact the local economy ... newschannel 5's john madden joins us live from the two rivers convention center where the presentation on this new information took place, john what did you learn?

The community has a history for voting down simliar projects like this jorma, but this planned event center has some really high hopes for development which is why people who are in support of this project think the community will vote for it this time around... < around the two rivers convention center you will find a p arking lot and a pawn shop& but the city of grand junction plans to give the location a makeover&a $62 million dollar one&"the board heard presentation from the city about the new event center proposal and we really looked at it from an the perspective of economic development"ti m fry, chair of the grand junction economic partnership, said that the board voted to s upport the cities plans for a new multi purpose event center"right out of gate it creates 200 new jobs"the proposal will renovate the current two rivers convention center and turn the property where the mesa pawn shop stands into a 5200 seated event center that would create jobs, bring in new visitors, and boost the local economy&but the plan to f und project results in a 1/4th of a cent sales tax increase that will be proposed on that april 4th ballot&"the basic quarter cent sales tax is will cost the citizens of grand junction 30 dollars a year"and if that passes on the ballot the hope is to bring an independent hockey team to the grand valley& and also and nba d league t eam"the nuggets and the jazz both are looking at an nba d league, and honestly speaking they are looking at here"but to bring to bring those things here, the final decision is in the hands of the community when they cast their votes for this sales tax increase&"kind of a small impact on the local individuals but having a much greater impact on the local economy" > now if the sales tax increase is passed the event center is estimated to be completed by the year 2019, and honestly it would be cool to see something like a nba d league team right here in the grand valley...reporti