Drugs at a burger king in thurmont received his sentence.

Frederick-county-circuit- court officials say - 28 year old jonathan moser of emmitsburg was sentenced to one-year in jail.

Officials say an undercover operation' led to the arrest of two burger king employees including moser.

They say an officer made several successful purchases of a controlled dangerous substance from the two employees at the burger king on north church street.

Officials say the other employee involved - 23 year old tommy lee miller of thurmont is also facing several charges and his trial is scheduled for march.

