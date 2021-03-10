Have You Seen These People? Suspects in Credit Card Skimmer

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department now has four suspects in connection to the credit card skimmers found at Robinwood One Stop in Saucier.

County sheriff's - department now have four- suspects- in connection to the credit car- skimmers found at robinwood one- stop in saucier.- the suspects are believed to be- traveling in this 2017 silver - ford- expedition.

- two hispanic looking males and- two hispanic looking females- can be seen on video- surveillance footage at walmart- on highway 49 in- gulfport... where they used - multiple fabricated cards with- stolen- numbers to purchase merchandise- they used a stolen card - number on the same day at the - walgreens in gulfport.- if you have any information - about these suspects please - contact the - harrison county sheriff's - department at