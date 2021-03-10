VIDEO: Berks County car break-in leads to chase

At wfmz-dot-com.

>>>rob vaughn: in other news, a police chase early this morning through several municipalities in berks county ended with a car crash.

One person is in custody, and another on the loose.

Wfmz's amanda vanallen has more.

>>reporter police car after police car flying down the street in pursuit of two men...it all started in the 100 block of emerald avenue in lower alsace township.>>det.

Deron manndel, central berks regional police department a resident observed two males going into a parked vehicle on the block, i believe in an attempt to steal items from the car.

>>reporter one of the cars belongs to don cooper's ex-wife.

>>don cooper, ex-wife's car broken into i get a text message from her going it was my car, and i'm like wow--then she sent, me pictures of her car and everything that was ransacked.

>>reporter cooper says thieves stole a gps, some cd's and loose change.

>>don cooper, ex-wife's car broken into it's violating.

>>reporter when police arrived, they tried to pull the car over, but it sped away.

The car had reportedly been stolen one day earlier.

The nearly half hour pursuit started in lower alsace township around 3 12:30am...it moved into the city-- then to muhlenberg township-- then back to reading.

>>reporter standup west oley and tulpehocken streets is where police say the car aspect of this pursuit ended and the foot pursuit began.

>>reporter you can see police cars darting down the street-- soon after, officers jump out of their cars and start running after the driver, but they never caught him.

The passenger, a 16-year old boy, was arrested.

One officer was hurt in the foot pursuit.

>>det.

Deron manndel, central berks regional police department he got a laceration to his head and received some stitches.

>>reporter if you know anything about the driver who is still at large, contact police.

Amanda vanallen 69 news.