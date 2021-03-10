Today is a day that many people thought would never happen-- the swearing in of donald trump as the nation's 45th president.

But there is a group of folks who threw their suppport behind the billionaire businessman right from the start.

They call themselves trump-o-crats.

The i-team's andy mehalshick spent some time with them today

((andy))trumpocrats are longtime democrats who almost always support democratic candidates..but this election season was unlike any that we have ever seen before..and these die-hard democrats voted instead for donald trump.

"..i donald trump......"it is very rare when the sorokas family and some friends from hunlock creek are sitting in front of their televison in the middle of the day..but this has been no ordinary day....(( eileen sorokas- hunlock creek- trumpocrat )) "oh, i'm very excited.

I couldn't wait for this.

I kept on picturing this in my mind.

You know him standing there with his hand on the bible."

Eileen sorokas is a luzerne county council member..a longtime democrat who almost never even looks in the direction of a republican..but she and her husband richard, say donald trump is different..they believe that he will stand up for the working man..(( richard sorokas- hunlock creek- trumpocrat ))"mehalshick: as a longtime democrat did you get any heat from other democrats?

Sorokas: a little bit but not very much because most of the democrats said they were voting for trump anyway."

Their friend paul is a dyed in the wool republican..he is happy his friends are trumpocrats..(( paul visoky- falls ))"huge change everybody's positive about it.

I think things are going to get better."and these trumpocrats say that can only happen if the focus is on.... (( eileen sorokas- hunlock creek- trumpocrat ))"jobs, jobs, jobs, the economy.

If he gets tghe jobs we'll have a good economy."

((andy)) the trumpocrats say they know if mr. trump does not deliver on his promises he will have a tough time getting their support four years from now.

Reportng in the control center, andy mehalshick, eyewitness news.

((mark)) political analysts also say that trump and the republican controlled congress must deliver on their promises over the next two years... or those representativ es could also face a challenge when they run for re- election in two years.