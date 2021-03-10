Watch out for this new phishing scam targeting Gmail

There’s a new email scam going around, and experts say it has the potential to fool even the most tech-savvy users.

Experts say this scam is tricky-- because the email looks like it comes from a friend.

You open it and find a message-- and what looks like a p-d-f attachment.

You click on it-- and you're taken to a site that looks like the google login page.

In reality-- it's just a scam.

"oh my goodness" sisters peg patterson and janie moroz are both gmail users.

"i do and i'm one that would fall for it.

Yeah it worries me a lot."

Experts say she has a reason to be worried about this email scam.

"it's so effective because it looks so real."

"you click on the image, and it sends you to a site, or what looks like gmail.

And it looks exactly like you're logging into gmail.

Except it's not.

It's actually taking your information, and giving it to the bad guys."

Once they have your password-- the scammers can steal a lot of info-- simply by going through your inbox.

"they can see what you've been purchasing, who you've been talking to, if you have any information saved in there, they can go and look through that."

"i mean, google has a lot of information about.

They know how old you are, they know a lot of stuff."

Experts say you need to check the u-r-l bar to know if the google login page is a fake.

"there's a couple of things.

One it doesn't have that secure symbol.

So it's not a properly secured website, where you're putting passwords in.

The second is, the actual line doesn't look like google."

Are you worried you've already fallen for this?

"you can put in an email address and see if it's been compromised."

Marc moyer owns cyberguard-- a security company in springfield.

He says there's a site that allows you to check your address.

"nope."

Mine was safe.

Experts say you should also change your password.

"i recommend people just write it down on a physical piece of paper that way it's not stored on your computer."

"very frustrated, and that anybody can get a hold of your information."

These sisters say they'll be keeping a close eye on their inbox... "i think it's really scary.

Makes me want to stay off the computer, and off the internet because i don't know enough about it."

Both of the experts i spoke with say you should consider setting up something called 2-step verification.

In g-mail-- you go to your settings-- click on other google account settings.

Under sign-in and security-- you can turn on 2-step verification.

That means when you log in-- there's a separate passcode that's sent to your phone.

So if someone steals your password-- they can't log in to your account unless they have your phone.

Coming up on the news at 6:00--- we'll bring you more tips from the computer experts about how to keep all your passwords safe.

