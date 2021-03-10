Mission Auto-Pedestrian Accident Leaves Elderly Woman Dead

Country.

We have new details on a fatal auto pedestrian accident in mission.

Channel five news has learned the victim is a 61-year-old woman.

The accident happened around 6-40 this morning at san antonio street just off of business 83.

Mission police lieutenant jody tittle -- tells channel five news --- the victim was crossing san antonio street when the driver of a van struck her.

Investigators are working to track down the victim's next of kin.

Right now investigators say alcohol and weather are not factors in the accident.

The driver of the van was not arrested.

An investigation is