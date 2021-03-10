Akshar looks to hear from locals in 'Community Voice' survey

Looking to hear from taxpayers about propositions for new york state in 2017.

The republican has sent out his community voice survey.

Constituents can weigh in on topics including free suny tuition for families making 125-thousand dollars or less, decriminalization of marijuana, child care costs and the dream act, where undocumented immigrants receive tuition assistance.

People can also write in suggestions for other priorities.

Akshar says it's important to hear from the people.

State senator fred akshar says, "if you're doing this job appropriately, you're allowing the constituency to weigh in.

At the end of the day, every member of the new york state senate represents 300 thousand people.

To do this job appropriately, to make wise, smart, well- thought-out decisions, elected officials have to allow the constituency to weigh in."

Akshar also discussed the results from another constituent survey, this one focusing on the free tuition initiative. His office received over 5-thousand responses, where 58-percent of taxpayers say they are against the plan in its current form, with 32-percent in favor. The community voice survey can also be taken online at akshar.nysenate.gov.