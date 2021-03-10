The Fab Lab NWA

In fayetteville... a local organization is making ideas come to life through technology.

It's called "the fab lab"... and it received a five-thousand dollar grant from a-e-p swepco.

Knwa's charity chambers shows us how the business makes an impact on our community.

### ((charity)) the northwest arkansas fab lab is a place where students, problem solvers, and entrepreneurs can make their ideas come to life, using tools like this 3d printer.

From 3d printing to laser engravers, the organization's mission is to allow anyone to make almost anything.

From artificial hearts, to something as simple as these small items, the organization embraces creativity of all kinds.

Fab lab director tiffany dixon says this place is a learning environment for people of all ages.

Tiffany dixon - nwa fab lab director "it's a way to get your hands on experience, problem solve, and build workforce skills that they're lacking in the industry."

The fab lab is one of 450 fabrication laboratories world wide.

((charity)) starting in february, the fab lab will be offering services to the public for a small fee.

In