Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Goodbye to our Director, Brooke Noble

Credit: WHBF
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Goodbye to our Director, Brooke Noble
Goodbye to our Director, Brooke Noble
Goodbye to our Director, Brooke Noble

Significant happenings."

Jim:that will do it for us this week.a big thanks to all of our guests for participating in the discussion.before we go, i want to say goodbye to our director brooke noble who's been with this project since we began.she's also been with the station for 15 years and this is her last time at the helm of this program.brooke... we love you.we'll miss you.and we wish you all

You might like