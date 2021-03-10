Owensboro Salon Break In

Later.

3 alexandra--a string of burglaries ... all targeting one particular type of business in owensboro.hair salons are being broken into and looted in the city.

Owensboro police say since late december four salons have had glass smashed out and cash taken.

The last was over the weekend when visions salon and spa lost a window and cash.(ladonna burden, co-owner visions salon and spa ): "i don't think they can really realize what that did to us emotionally.

We would have given them our cash probably.

If they would have asked us and needed money.

They've taken our security away from us."alexandra--the staff at visions says a rock was thrown at the window and a crow bar was used to clear out the rest of the glass.

One arrest has been made for a burglary at accents salon but no one has been charged for the latest one at visions.

We'll have more on the break-ins later today on eyewitness news at five.

