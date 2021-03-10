Upper management this is something they did without ever informing upper management while manufacturers make melatonin supplements specifically for kids there's another holistic non chemical way of calming and centering your children are joined by melody her shirt founder of yoga kids love gun.

Ok so the yoga is a very centering call main practice.

How did you get started with yoga kid's mom well kidding around yoga has been around since two thousand and nine and i've always been interested in yoga for myself but really paying it forward is always been important to me is wow i'm an educator since two thousand and three when i graduate college and then you know being in schools for not wanting to see that the kids really could benefit from things like that with you know how much stress they experience a hand me most of my work has been in title one schools that we've got kids lots of kids in poverty and really rough situations and there's so much anger and restlessness the station and they don't have to manage it the other really does help that when i started to see those benefits.

I started to look about how i can bring that to the yoga for kids and yoga for adults completely different completely different they're going to hear lots of noise and laughing and talking and singing and dancing on and it really does teach mindfulness from a really young age so it's not just sitting in a downward dog but it's also being active and participating in summer and as it was a little bit of what your classes look like and says they're also learning cognitive lessons where they are following your instruction and have a goal in a focus and my absolutely absolutely and the route if you heard a it's all about thinking of others hand being kind to one another said oh really teaching the children to give back as well.

Very nice now with these children and their very fidgety is it difficult to get them going is it hard to get them started when they finally get into that place without a finding their center and is sometimes some of them and i think it depends on the age group but we've got all these different music in different games and things like that so few know what you're going to be dealing with but he had to be flexible as all humans are great but we can switch it all up and bring in a brightly colored game of togo with our palms that you saw earlier and it's really good for the mind is good for the body as well share with people find yoga kids says kidding around yoga on my web while my facebook page rather is kidding around yoga with melody calmed me and my go fund me campaign which is trying to help me get into schools and to get other teachers trained to have these tools in their tool box to import to note that it's not a religious practice.

It is something for the body so if anyone is thinking that oh this is really more of like a hindi related practice it has nothing to do with religion really has everything to do with just your physical being it's your body your mind and just your heart.

Ok so you're going to be implementing this in schools are trying to get this implemented in more schools and i am on up in north charleston starting next week i have a ten week residency at burns elementary school which is one of our title one high prairie schools intrinsic a school district won't be working with the