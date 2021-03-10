Katie Michael

[music] >>lou: good morning.

Welcome back to cw iowa live.

This is definitely a friday.

It feels like a friday.

>>jackie: action-packed.

>>lou: we have a very special guest.

>>jackie: we are so excited to have katie and.

>> thank you somuch are having me.

Quick shows give somegreat products but also for a great price.

You are talking about .

>> at leisure .

Is very popular reyna.

It's 270 billion-dollar business.

Think of this.

Casual friday used to be wearing jeans into the office.

Now people want to wear yoga pants.

They want to wear them not only to the gym but to the store, the kids basketball games.

They want to live and be comfortable.

We are all about comfort today.

>>jackie: restored to look cute and not spend a lot of money.

>> so this is the answer.

Atleisure .

>> have you heard that before?

>> no.

>> is little catchy.

>> we love crocs.

They are the up enemy of comfort come always a good price for all of these are under $80.

We will start off with my favorite the city lane.

Anytime you can add sequence to a comfortable tennis shoe it is a good day.

Your dual comfort in their so very comfortable .

You have sequence to jazz and pop that up.

>> these are crocs?

>>black scape esl great with ski genes .

You can wear these to the gym and say you're taking a pilates class the one afterwards.

You can go for the rest of the day.

You do not have to have big bulky tennis shoes on.

I love these.

>>lou: they arelate.

>> so late for only a couple of ounces.this nice header great jersey , thus the update on the busy day.

This is a perfect shoe for yoga pant.

If you think about it denim sales are down because yoga pants and places that sell activewear are taking over the market.

>> i had no idea.

>> every company is coming out to pair with yoga pants.

>> it looks like it is made out of yoga pant material.

>> you can sleep on it.

For the guys.

>> with to the guys an option.

>> it is awesome, very customizable.

You can make it perfect with for your foot.

You have these great little comfort that will massage your football you are wearing it.

>>lou: and with the little gripping down here.

If you were the subtle you're trying to grip with your toes.

I like the fact that has a real small velcro receiving so you can adjust them.

>> as needed.

You do not walk out of them.

>> talk about light.

>> lightweight.

Exactly.

This is an amazing innovative expressive brands.

This is out of colorado.

They are killing it.

They started out as an activewear ski line and other moving into the act leisure or athletes around the globe.

I heart this mind.

It's a great sports bra that you had that's really mesh appear for which i'm others earlier.

>> this is really cute.

>> look at the back of the sharper you are the sports bra hundred per year the peekaboo mesh.

Really fun.

You do not have to wear the same black tank top to the gym every day.

You can make it about personalization and self-expression.

We did not leave out the guys.

We have really fun longsleeve very breathable.

>>lou: this is a spider here.

>> it isspider .

Exactly.

>> it looks like a bmx shirt.

>> look at the back of this one.

That's pretty cool.

>> soquel.

How great are these: these are the women's.

Say you are hiking and is called in the morning.

Then it gets warm in the afternoon.

You just zip us off very breathable .

>>convertible pants .

[laughter] >> that is awesome.

>> a love that you are covered but they are thinking about you if you are staying active that is very breathable.>> very workable.

It's not going to make you uncomfortable at all.

>>lou: i saw something last week and it involved danica patrick and said she wears these a lot, more than just for a couple of hours.

Wear them all day.

>> it's one of those things i see cute things like this and i like my body will not look good in that.

>> but you are saying covered and still staying in fashion.

>> exactly.

>> and for a great price.

>> i had three children.

I will not wear a sports bra.

Eyewear sports bra with a tank top.

[laughter] >> a combination.

>> keeping it real.

>> this is my favorite tip for comfort in 2017.

Everybody knows nutrition, sleep and working out and being active are important.

Your posture, 31 million americans have back problems and lower back pain.

's.

>> standup a little taller.

>> under $40 you put in your see that were coming up in the car comey kaput even in the airplane seat and it will fit.

It pushes your hipbones forward so you sit up straight.

After three weeks something becomes a habit.

This is the quickest way to look 10 pounds thinner because when you are slashing .

>> it does.

>> yesterday do not want to go to the gym, by one of these under $40.

Seriously.

Quickly struck a you could have it habit of sitting it will affect everything.

>> it will elongate not back.

>> i know, magic.

>> and never seen anything like this.

Cortisol at walgreens, amazon, back joint.com.

I put this in my suitcase.

You can travel with it, back on top of it.

>> and get in better alignment.

>>lou: this is a good idea because they are so may people that you have back problems fo .

>> 31 million americans have back problems. >>lou: could be as simple as having initial like this.

I could use on the tractor when i am mowing.

[laughter] >> it goes anywhere.

>> what arate is called what .

>> back joy.

Let's review some these.

>> were back joy.

Not forget about spider.

>> some great math asia.

We have everything from great ski jackets to come of this is designed for athletes.

Are people who think they are athletes like myself.

And then crocs.

>> these would have to be for you they are too small for me.

>> and then crocs.

Making it so lightweight, comfortable.

>> did you say crocs could never look this good.

>> i do not know this for crocs.

>> jackie is a huge fan.

I love them and wear themall the time because they are adorable , super comfortable and so easy.

>> let's talk price price points.remind people of what we are talking about.

Some of these issues, these crocs.

>> the average price of crocs are under $50.

It's a really great purchased for families.

You're not sacrificing comfort and fashion because you just bought another pair of shoes maybe six months ago.

This is a total come you do not feel bad about this purchase.

We all love that.

>> a lot of people are trying to work out for the new year and things likethat.

These would be ideal for going to the gym and things like that.

Walking want to do not get anything.

>> yes .

There you go.

That's ramping up of these right here.

This would be a good purchase.

Quick some heavy spider brand.

A great company focused on bringing great dynamic, expressive innovative clothing to the market line.

They are a new player and i think we will see a lot more of them.

>> in from colorado.

>> from boulder, colorado.

Great place to be.

Back joy, i fell in love with this product.

My mom has complained that i am such a slaughter since i was a little girl.

While you stand up straight.

I discovered this.

>> thanks mom.

>> $40, 10 pounds later.

We have all bought magic pills so this is kind of like the magic pill.

>> we know that one works.

Thank you so much for it is always a great joy to see you.

We are helping you keep your new year's resolutions if nothing else look super cute.

Act leisure.

Is a new term get to know it.

cw iowa

It is 9:51 am right upper you are watching cw iowa