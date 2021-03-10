Will talk about that next .

[music] >>lou: good morning.

Welcome back to cw iowa live.

Lou and jackie here on your friday morning.

Of course people are excited about the weekend.

All excited about the activities this weekend.

Big activities happening over at the botanical center.

>>jackie: we still say the warmest place in town but a great place to listen to some wonderful blues.

Good morning kelly thank you for joining us once again from the greater des moines botanical garden.

>> thank you for having me.

We are making a pattern event.

>> this is good.

>> happy friday.

>> is set the mood for the we can quickset is ratedobsolete is.

Quickset is the whole idea.

Nextweek about this time next weekend it will be very cold .

People will be looking for one places but even this weekend would be a good weekend to go over to the botanical garden.

>> the weekends are a busy time in winter for the botanical garden .

On saturdays we have to learn on saturday programs for all the corners out there were ready to get their hands back in the dirt be when they help dirt under various.

>> is a very popular series thus 10:30 am saturday morning to the end of march.

Also to the end of the month on march sunday afternoon at 2 pm is botanical blues which is off to a roaring start already this season.

>> how long ago did the botanical blues start?

>> this is the 11th season.

This is in a tradition for this building, the botanical garden and it has been around.

People love it.

It's a great following police local artists.

We have such tremendous local talent and blues music and we are really lucky to be able to host that be the venue for that performance.

>> is a great time to on sunday because people have a chance to get out andenjoy the music and enjoy the botanical garden and then get back to get other things done at home .

>> you can have a brunch and slide on over from 2:00 to 4:00 every sunday to the end of march.

Which is different this year.

We are doing 12 weeks this year as opposed to eight weeks because people said we want more.

>>jackie: let's get people excited about what is happening this week and primitive artist in studio.

>> yes we do.

Cindy analan will be with us .

>>jackie: good morning.

>> super excited to have the mother botanical garden.

>>jackie: they are a ball of energy >>lou: hot tamales .

>>jackie: they are hot, very hot.

>>lou: we are ready to roll here.

Thank you guys forcoming in .

How exciting are you to perform .

>> this is awesome.

This is great to.

>>lou: what about sunday the botanical blues.

>> sunday, sunday, sunday.

2:00 to 4:00.

Be there.

>> we've done quite a few of these.

Was so long ago when we started i do not think it was built.

[laughter] >> knuckle down grand avenue bridge go whilenot .

You will find it.>>jackie: get ready for the ball of energy in a telephone.

If they could be like this friday morning imagine what they would like sunday.

>>lou: on sunday when they get some sleep.

>> thanks.

The stage is all yours.

>> let's do it.

>>anita quick shut up for my granddaughter adrianturned 21 today.

We will see you later .

>> happy birthday .

[music] ?

?

While the blues come ?

?

Knocking sometimes late at ?

?

Night.?

?

Well the blues come knocking ?

?

Sometimes late at night.?

?

Once they get a hold of me ?

?

Baby i'll be gone.?

?

The road is gonna greet me ?

?

Sometimes late at night.?

?

Well the road honey knows it ?

?

Knows my middle name.with ?

?

The sounds of the wheels and ?

?

The pounding in my brain.?

?

I didn't mean to hurt you.?

?

I hadn't planned to go.?

?

If i had been by myself ?

?

Sneaking out of your back ?

?

Door.?

?

I didn't mean to hurt you.?

?

I hadn't planned to go.?

?

If i had found myself ?

?

Sneaking out of yourback ?

?

Door .?

?

Well the road keeps creeping?

?

, it knows my middle name.?

?

Well the blues come creeping ?

?

Sometimes late at night.?

?

With the dawn's early light ?

?

We were wondering where you ?

?

Were last night.?

?

I didn't mean to hurt you.?

?

I hadn't planned to go.?

?

If either left i found ?

?

Myself sneaking out of your ?

?

Back, sneaking out of your ?

?

Back, sneakingout of your ?

?

Back door .

Allen wrote that song.

>> thank you.

>> it has been too long since you've been on our show.

You are such a delight.

>> shows whatis in your right hand.

Shorts not right hand.

>> there is.

>> a little egg shaker .

[laughter] >> this is the kind of fun you will have on sunday.

Going over to the botanical garden.

2:00 is that right.

>> 2 pmon sunday and every sunday to the end of march .

>>lou: it's a whole lot of fun.

>>jackie: one of our favorite parts of friday's thank you for making our friday so special this morning.

>> you gettis in a great mood.

>> thank you.

>> i love it.

>>lou: we have you here comey just performed forany chance we could talk into playing a little more.

Place into commercial.

>> absolutely .?

?

>>lou: wonderful.?

?

>> another original.?

?

[music] had enough baby you ?

?

Better pack your bags and ?

?

Go.?

?

I said i have had enough ?

?

Baby, you better pack your?

?

Bags and go .?

?

You have been chasing other ?

?

Woman, honey i sure caught ?

?

Some i know.?

?

You have been drinking in ?

?

The morning, drinking all ?

?

Evening to.you've been ?

?

Drinking inthe morning , ?

?

Drinking all evening to.?

?

The way you treat me baby, ?

?

Honey i just do not know ?

?

What to do.?

?

Well if i find you here this ?

?

Morning i am going to shoot ?

?

You dead.?

?

If i find you here this ?

?

Morning baby, i will shoot ?

?

You dead.?

?

Eddie allen.?

?

Oh they will be wearing you ?

?

Tomorrow with your body full ?