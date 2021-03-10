President Donald Trump Inauguration Ceremony part 1

>>> welcome back.

The we have the front of the capitol, which will be the site trump as the 45th president of >> who knew how many they had.

>> gm makes specifically with these armoreded doors specifically.

>> so i was thinking how did we mix the exit, but we did not.

One other bit of business, we saw senator susan collins walking in with a medical boot.

>> she broke her ankle, slipped on ice.

It's maine.

Slipped on her ice in december, broke her ankle in two places.

It's a tough recovery.

You have to keep moving and keep off your feet.

Good luck with that as a smeert.

Senator.

>> good luck with that.

We did want to clear that up.

>> always in such a great mood and optimistic.

>> it is january in washington and that can sometimes mean brutal, brutal cold.

We don't quite have that, but we have some drizzle.

And al roker is watching the weather for us.

What is it going to be like the next few hours?

>> we are going to see a very quick shower, line of showers move through.

Right now, things are dry.

That's okay.

We've had some drizzle, as you mentioned.

Temperatures are in the mid 40s.

That's not so bad, either.

And we are looking, in fact, as we check out right now the radar, you can see that there is a line back to our west that is going to be pushing in.

We're in between showers, as you can see.

So as that pushes through, it's a fast mover.

That's great news.

So boom, as we put the future cast into motion, it pushes through.

It's a fast moving system.

And the good news is, it should just about be out of here as we look at the forecast.

There may be a lingering sprinkle or two during the swearing in ceremony.

But then for the parade at 3:00, cloudy skies, cool temperatures in the mid 40s.

But still temperatures nice and seasonal.

And all in all, it's going to be -- the weather should not be a problem for either the swearing in or for what's going on with the parade as it makes its way toward the white house, lester.

>> thanks so much.

There's a line of folks there.

Bob dole has made his way to the capitol.

>> and elizabeth dole.

>> she looks great.

>> everything i've heard recently on bob dole, he's been feeling very good.

>> i've been spending a fair amount of time with him.

He's working very hard on the eisenhower memorial for the mall, raising the money.

The family finally has signed off on the design.

>> that has taken way too long.

>> but the family signed off on the design and the old warrior is out there raising money for it, talking to everybody that he can find.

Mrs. senator dole, elizabeth dole,s has created a very good program for supporting veterans' families which need a lot of help.

Not just the veterans themselves, but they need help.

She's gotten congress involved, the "today" show is deeply involved in it.

These two people are public servants every day of their lives.

>> my favorite thing about senator dole is he is as up to date on the political gossip as anybody.

When i interviewed him, he had already -- that day and a couple of presidential candidates who were about to announce had already called him.

As mr. republican, he was the only living nominee that said i'm going to the convention.

He has been very loyal to the republican party and donald trump as the nominee since he got the nomnomination.

>> and also his client, of course, was in china.

>> taiwan.

>> taiwan..

>> that's true.

>> that was important.

>> he got something there.

>> let me set the scene what you're looking at on the left side.

That is the entrance to the white house where we expect to see the obamas and the trumps emerge here shortly for the short trip up to capitol hill for the capitol.

They're enjoying what is a key coffee and tea moment.

It's a formality that has become a tradition on this day.

>> we're watching the new cab threat on the right side.

You just saw rex tillerson walk through.

>> scott pruitt.

>> yeah.

So we're seeing the new potential cabinet, not all -- i think we will see at least two or three confirmations today.

General mattis may, officially by the end of the day, may be the secretary of defense and john kelly may be officially the secretary of -- >> dr. ben carson.

>> yeah.

>> gary cohen.

>> he's a name you haven't heard a lot.

He's going be the president's chair of the economic council.

He has already seen -- he has really earned the trust, i'm told, of the incoming president in a way very quickly, a real member of that inner circle.

You hear ban non, conway, kushner, you'll start hearing cohen.

>> he was president of the goldman sachs, which is not exactly a club that you put together overnight.

That was a big sophisticated international organization.

They both are new yorkers.

They both have kind of the same tough toout attitude about how you get things done.

And i asked him about how he was doing and he said, well, i think i'm really making progress.

I'm trying in some regards to get him not to tweet so much, but i'm not as successful as that.

>> he's not an idealogical guy, either, just like donald trump.

That's where you see a bonding there and the two of them think of themselves as doers.

>> and that was a campaign promise.

That was exactly the kind of person he promised to populate his government with.

>> let me get to katie right now who is at the capitol.

>> we're at the foot of the dias where donald trump will take the oath of office.

Behind me, we can see unvicingly a sea of red emblematic hats.

I'm here with jim and pam.

They were from maryland, a blue state.

So how did it feel in a stavotir trump in a state that went towards hillary clinton?

>> great.

It was great.

Trying to move the needle in a little way.

>> what do you expect to hear from trump when he delivers his inaugural speech?

>> how he's going to unite the company again and bring us all back together.

Whatever our differences, this is a great day and he brings us together and makes our economy better and brings us together.

>> what do you think are the issues that can unite you and your fellow voters who maybe didn't cast their vote for donald trump?

>> tax reform.

Lower the taxes, donald.

>> anything else?

>> yeah.

Just make a better business climate so we can all, you know, maybe positive per a little bit more than we have in the last eight years.

>> how do you feel about the transition efforts so far?

Do you think donald trump has made an effort to unite the country?

Do you want to see him do a little bit more?

>> i think he has.

I think it was evident with the stream of people coming in from trump towers, you could see he was reaching across the aisles.

And i think he has made a very good effort to try to bring our country together.

>> did you want to see a democrat in the cabinet?

Usually past presidents have put a rival in the cabinet.

>> i would not have minded.

If he felt there was a qualified person and their political vows were of that party, that would have been perfectly fine.

>> pam and jim from maryland, obviously a blue state, thank you so much.

>> katie, thank you so much.

I just completed a week-long tour of different parts of the country talking to people about the changes coming to america.

They all talked about this notion of bringing the country back together and healing these wounds.

But when you press people, you find the divisions are still pretty sharp.

And you start to wonder.

Nicole, are we asking too much of any president to bring the country together?

>> yeah, listen.

I was on a parallel journey.

You went north and i went south and i heard the same thing.

They are thrilled to have been right.

They have thrilled to have prevailed against what felt like, you know, an establishment political class, democratic and republican and the media that was sort of going along.

So they've thrilled by upheaval.

But i think they would like to see him do some of the more t traditional things.

He's now the leader of the free world and they want him to stop tweeting at union bosses.

If he wants to make a policy case on twitter, that's fine, but they want to see him act a little more presidential.

>> i also saw the division was not just a along ideaal political lines.

Lvs the division over character.

Some of the people that supported him acknowledge some of the offensive things he had said and done along the way, but said that's not why they were voting.

But other people couldn't get past that, even as they might agree on policy issues.

>> i've heard from parents on this a lot.

I'll be honest, in my own neighborhood, i've heard from parents and teachers on this issue.

I have to say, that is something that, look, i think -- i think b vice president pence can have a lot of influence on him.

It is important that the president of the united states is a role model that all parents want to feel comfortable pointing to.

And that is something and i think you need to make an effort on.

I think vice president pence will try to push him in that direction.

>> to point out, we're looking at the members of the supreme court as they're walking in.

>> for parents who did vote for him, i went out and talked to mowers before the election .after.

They said they weren't asking him to raise their children, that was their job.

So it divided parents on both sides of the trump teeld.

>> there's an optimism here that i wish people would get.

I think about the last ten years.

With the election of barack obama, there was a group of americans that thought, oh, my god, my voice can be heard.

In this election, you ran b into people who thought, oh, no, i have been heard.

Let's look at it from 30,000 feet over the last decade and all americans have felt as if their voice can get heard at the ballot box.

That's the up side of all of this.

It is now on the shoulders of our leaders, both the next president, trump, as well as it was with president obama to sort of grab that and -- >> and grow it, yeah.

>> that is where there is commonality between obama and trump.

They both came in as outsiders.

Is there a way to forge that, a successful politician.

If donald trump can learn to be a successful politician, he'll do that, hugh.

>> yeah.

The most intractable institution is the senate.

We had a brief picture of mitch mcconnell whos has waited for his entire political life for a unified republican party -- >> here is senator schumer now.

.

>> if chuck schumer and mitch mcconnell can make the institution work with this most nur president, that would be very optimistic.

>> you know, the irony could be that the way that dirkson and lbj had a bipartisan relationship, and dirkson and lbj were closer than some of the senate democrats, schumer may have a better relationship with mcconnell.

>> may be.

For those that don't remember the name of evert dirkson, he was a senate majority leader.

They disagreed with almost everything, but they would horse trade around the clock.

>> they might be working together on infrastructure, for example.

There's going to be a tension here.

The democratic party, the base wants to resist.

The base wants to fight.

>> elizabeth warren here.

>> speaking of fighters.

>> and i think she feels that pressure.

You can see in this confirmation.

This is going to be chuck schum schumer's challenge.

>> simultaneously, the democratic party has to decide what it wants to be.

That will be a very important part of this as they go forward.

I saw a young democrat today who lost in this election cycle and i said what are you going to do?

And he said we're kind of at sea at this point.

The fact of the matter is, there are things that they can do together, but the dirkson/lbj, they had served in the senate together.

They spoke each other's language.

>> but schumer and trump speak new york.

>> exactly.

>> that's an important language.

>> but schumer has a different democratic party behind him at that point.

>> and here is, again, supreme court justice roberts who will be administering the oath.

You see justice thomas there who will be -- >> and we hope he gets it right this time.

>> and in the middle, literally and figuratively is justice kennedy who is assuming we know where the vacancy goes with president trump's eventual appointee puts kennedy right smack in the middle -- >> tom's memory of the chief justice botching up the oath eight years ago, they had to readminister it to president obama the next day.

>> i'm guessing he's not going to try to do it from memory any more.

>> how quick do you all think that the president trump will be moving on the supreme court pick?

>> he promised very quickly.

By the way, i wouldn't dawdle if i remember him politically.

This is something with confirmations and all this stuff, get it done early.

It's going to be a painful process, too, lily.

And you don't want to have that linger.

>> here is the trump family now.

>> it's very unusual, jared kushner, who is the son-in-law and a very successful new york businessman is going to be in the white house with an official role.

The question then is, who will listen to him begin, the president.

>> kristen welker is now looking down at the vip arrivals.

>> striking to see the trump family members arrive, lester.

It's one of those moments, i think, for everyone here that it starts to feel increasingly more real.

Another vip who we just watched enter.

Senator bernie sanders and sort of reminds everyone of how hard fought this race was.

He is, of course, the former rival of hillary clinton during the primary.

We are highly anticipating her entrance as you were discussing earlier.

This will be the first time that she and president-elect donald trump are in the the same space since that bitter campaign.

So there are going to be a lot of eyes focused on her, as well.

President obama has talked so much about the importance of the peaceful transfer of power and that's something that really matters to the clintons, as well.

So, of course, they are here because of former president bill clinton, but they think this is part of their responsibility to this democracy.

We've seen a number of other vips arrive and that will continue.

1600 in all on this platform, lester.

>> as we continue to watch folks make their way, we're keeping a close eye on the left side of your screen where the obamas and trumps will be emerging shortly.

Senator ted cruz there who waged his own battle against donald trump for the republican nomination.

But has climbed on board and said today he's very excited about what's to come in washington.

>> by the way, saw jared kushner there, the son-in-law.

Another interesting thing, he comes from a family that has deep democratic party ties.

His father was one of the biggest and most important donors and supporters of a former democratic governor of new jersey named jim mcgreevy.

So there are nonidealogical people and that will be an interesting dynamic in the base of your party.

>> i agree.

I saw scott walker earlier today and reince priebus arriving.

At the same time, jared kushner and ivanka trump are not known for being idealogical.

I think it's an interesting white house.

May be the most interesting since reagan brought -- >> here comes prt president and roselyn carter.

>> president carter flew her commercially, by the way.

>> in coach.

>> and shook everybody's hand.

Talk about medical recoveries, tom.

>> oh, my god.

>> i mean, how about this?

>> it is -- i mean, he's cancer free.

And the fact is, it's a tribute to farm life.

>> rural life, both dick cheney and jimmy carter.

>> chuck, we're in trouble.

>> it's also a tribute to his faith he will tell you.

>> and his wife.

>> yes, they're very, very strong.

I saw her at nancy reagan's funeral and i hadn't seen her for a while, but -- >> marco rubio.

>> a young man with a future, marco rubio.

But anyhow, jimmy carter has been -- in terms of his interest around the world, how he does it.

The carter organization is extremely organized.

>> and positive.

I've interviewed him on a b number of occasiones and what a great outlook on life.

This idealogical question is so interesting.

Half of the country is elated and the other half is beyond despair.

A lot of people in my twitter feed, oh, i can't watch.

Sorry, i'll tune in next week.

This is -- this impulse in donald trump to not be idealogical could be a ray of hope.

He has said kind things about planned parenthood.

He has said things more closely aligned with democrats on trade, on infrastructure, on foreign policy.

So it will be interesting to see if jared kushner takes on the role of protecting the president's impulses and instincts and preserving those places where he doesn't want to fall in line behind republican orthodoxy or whether he tries to sort of round off those edges and move him closer to the republican establishment.

>> he's a populist through and through.

He's a populist through and through.

He has an ear.

Chris matthews has a great line about him.

He thinks donald trump has the best ear going right now in politics.

And the person that helps him with that here, jared kushner, steve bannon who is not idealogical.

>> we would expect to see the obamas and trumps shortly.

>> keep track of the bidens.

I think joe biden will be the democrat that speaks out the most for a while, more so than -- in the same way if you remember former vice president dick cheney did, for the first year as the republicans are searching for a leader, i have a feeling biden is going to fill that vacuum for a little while.

>> i have a personal hope.

I hope he'll say, as well, and launch for cancer.

He's deeply committed and he's worked very hard.

There's a contrast for you right there, bernie sanders and jim -- >> and that was karen pence we saw walk out with dr. biden.

Here now, the first lady and the soon to be first lady.

>> this is the stuff i love as a history junky.

I love that split screen we were showing.

It's living history, folks.

>> and reading the expressions of body language.

Figuring out what was said wind the scenes.

>> don't you put your own thought bubbles on there?

Right.

>> let's remember that malelani trump came heres as an immigrant, married donald trump and is now going to become the first lady of the united states.

That doesn't happen anywhere else in the world.

And you have to keep that in mind.

>> and we're waiting for president obama and president-elect trump.

But first -- >> and their matching blue ties almost.

>> vice president biden and soon to be vice president mike pence.

>> they've known each other.

They were both in had congress and joe biden has a good regard for him.

>> and it's not per funtory.

They have spent teen amounts of time for him.

Vice president biden giving his own tour of the world to the next vice president.

>> i heard another one of donald trump's political had a very good meeting with valley jarrett who gave him a brief on what you can expect and what the difficulties are.

>> one thing that might be said, we've heard a lot in this campaign about technology and what that does to people's job all around the country.

Just to give you a sense of the pace of technology, a hundred years ago, this year, woodrow wilson was ininaugural rated for a second term and he came out of that door and got into a horse drawn carriage and rode up to the to the capitol.

That was just a hundred years ago.

>> here the door swings open and here is president obama and president-elect donald trump.

He arrived in an armored tough.

He's about to step into what is known as the presidential beast, the armored limb know seen.

He arrived in washington on an air force plane, not his private 757.

So it is all becoming very, very real.

It's small steps.

About an hour from now, one large step with the swearing in.

>> those ties mean they're the leader of red and blue america.

>> president clinton and secretary hillary clinton.

>> but their wives are wearing the reverse, so there you have it.

>> outreach.

Outreach.

>> so michael, have we heard any stories along the way of what occurs in this short car ride?

>> usually people getting along pretty well.

And that was particularly the case in the first one of these which was 1837 which andrew jackson was riding with the new president who happened to be his vice president, martin van buren.

They were on great terms. but it has not always been that way.

Franklin roosevelt defeated president herbert hoover, 1933.

They rode up to the capital.

Roosevelt kept trying to engage hoover in conversation and hoover was so depressed he barely spoke.

Finally, roosevelt was reduced to saying look at that building being built over there.

What wonderful steal.

>> as we look at this picture, of hillary clinton, your mind just can't help go there to what she's thinking.

She and so many people who thought this would be her day.

>> uh-huh.

>> and at the same time, what an important symbol this is of -- i keep coming back to this peaceful transfer of power.

>> and let's not beat around the bush.

I don't know if she's over it.

I know it took her a long time.

I know that -- and i don't think she is in some respects.

>> you can't -- >> especially when you pick up your "new york times" today and you see that story about the idea that the russian investigation continues.

And every time one of those stories hits, you hear through that grapevine that it stings.

>> she got more votes than any losing candidate in history, almost 3 million more in the popular vote.

And you're right, it's got to sting.

>> her choice will be very interesting how she lives the next four years and what she decides to involve herself in the politics of the day.

And no clues yet, i don't believe, from anyone as to how she intends to do that.

>> and the motorcade is on the move now, leaving the white house grounds, making the short drive to the capitol where a very short time from now, donald trump will become the next president of the united states.

There's former president bush.

Laura bush.

>> you know, the bushes and the clintons have become friends.

One thing that might make it a little easier today on the clintons is that friendship he between george w.

Bush and laura bush and the clintons and, you know, i said this before.

None of the former presidents on that stage will have voted for donald trump.

So -- >> when you said that before, nicole, i have to say, it was sort of like was a wonderful observation, but it hit me like a sledgehammer.

I mean, it did.

This is why i think there has been a difficult time to unify the political world around this moment.

And probably very healthy, because i think the people that voted for donald trump and put him had over the edge wanted a shake up of establishment politics, not just republican or democrat.

>> a big, big piece of why they voted for him, quite honestly, going by the treasury department now.

On their way to -- we'll be looking at the west side of the capitol, which was the ronald reagan ininknow vacation invasi f innovation for this day.

>> this is a round trip for donald trump.

The next time, he will be going in the opposite direction and will be president donald trump.

>> i must say as a reporter, i was never in there, but i would go as part of the pool to the capitol for the state of the union address.

It was very exciting.

It was one of those things that you look around and say, wow, i picked the right profession after all.

All the excitement of going up to the capitol, the anticipation, and you're in the presidential limousine.

I've ridden with presidents before in the back and you're knee to knee with the secret service, as well.

They slip in and they've got a jump seat.

>> it's not as private as you're thinking.

>> and by the way, in a moment, he will be passing his new hotel, which was i believe his first stop when he arrived in washington yesterday.

>> you guys are talking about the limo.

It's called "the beast" because it's so heavy.

When they fly overseas, they have to take the beast with them.

>> i understand to step inside the one that preceded this one, when that door closes, there's a -- and you feel like you're -- >> it's this thick.

>> tamron hall is right by the trump hotel.

Tamron.

>> hey there.

We are right by the trump hotel.

Within a few minutes here, we should see what you are referring to as the beast carrying the president-elect and president obama.

The next route back from the capit capitol, donald trump will be the 45th president of the united states with his hotel perhaps being the first time that the president steps out to greet some of the people who are just to my left who have extra teej lick placed themselves in front of trump hotel, formerly the main post office for washington, d.c.

I'm not hearing cheers here.

So as the motorcade passes with the president-elect, his family, soon to be first lady, as well.

We see dr. jill biden there and there is melania trump with first lady michelle obama.

And you see there mike pence.

I'm trying to step out of the way so you can see more here and there you have it.

The president-elect and the current president headed now to our nation's capitol.

When they make this our win, the route returns, we will have president donald trump.

>> and tamron, in that hotel, not a small matter in the broader conversation about potential conflicts that this president will face from the moment he takes the oath.

>> there's a reason they can't do a direct shot of pep pen avenue of michael and does she it has to do with the president that maybe donald trump is most modelled after, andrew jackson.

>> and he did so much to change this capitol.

That's the argument that people make, this is the new andrew jackson and there is a lot about andrew jackson, i guarantee you, that does not remind us very much of donald trump but one thing does.

That is that jackson is the one who said essentially elect me and i will end this person in which the white house has been held by the elites.

The aristocrats.

I will bring in the common people to the point that on inauguration day they open the white house to everyone that came in and trashed the place and broke the furniture.

>> oh, apparently the trump transition, at least inquired about doing something similar.

There is an affinity for jackson.

>> they were breaking the windows and having riots on the lawn.

>> exactly.

We saw a picture a moment ago of the crowds passing by.

Imagine what life is like as a president.

Your whole view on the grounds is in a motorcade.

And everywhere you go, you will see people waving.

You will see crowds gathered.

I had the privilege of pooem being in the obama motorcade a couple of times last week.

We were working on our interview about his legacy.

And that was one of the things that struck me, eight years.

That's how you see the world.

You're in a world, there's no such thing as a stop light, there's no such thing as waiting in line.

>> after 9/11 and tsa started making you take your shoes off, george bush was already president, obviously.

And i ran into the oval office, i was late.

I said my flight was late.

It takes forever now to take off your shoes.

Thanks a lot for that, mr. president.

He said what are you talking about?

I said the gosh bleep bleep tsa makes you strip naked and because of you -- you know, you do live in this rarefied -- well, he knew but he hadn't experienced it.

>> and no one faults him for it.

>> right.

It's for your own security.

But in marine one, you take a helicopter to go to an airport.

To go to new york city.

You land on wall street.

And you complain about traffic and they look at you like you're crazy.

>> dwight eisenhower, when he left the presidency, went back to his house, picked up the telephone and heard this buzz, which was a dial tone.

He had never heard one.

For the previous 20 years, he would pick up the telephone, there would be an operator and he would say, get me joe smith.

>> the other thing is that donald trump has had more than a little experience riding in a limousine.

>> correct.

And a private airplane.

>> and a private airplane.

>> well, no, that is a concern that actually some folks around trump have that, you know, he does -- sheer a guy that was elected supposedly having this common touch, but he actually doesn't interact that much, hasn't.

Will interact even less so as president just because of the nature of sort of the way the -- >> there's governor chris christie who was seen as quite a while for being a potential rising star and having some major role in this administration.

>> the transition process is sort of a mess with a lot of finger pointing.

Some in chris christie's direction .some supporters of chris christie in the other direction.

>> he ran the process for a year and had an office down here and a staff.

And two days after donald trump won, he fired chris christie from that job and basically started the work anew.

>> we were looking at the picture of hillary clinton a moment ago.

She tweeted here recently, she said i'm here today to honor our democracy and its enduring values.

I will never stop believing in our country and its future, #inauguration.

So if the you're wondering what's on her mind, that was the tweet she issued a short time ago as we see president and laura bush making their way down and being greeted by folks.

>> and her tweet echos the words of al gore when he conceded the election of 2000 when he said for the sake of my democracy win offer my concession.

>> and our thoughts with president george h.w.

Bush who remains hospitalized in houston after a health care this week.

But obviously -- >> we've heard nothing but good news from jenna earlier today on the "today" show.

So we're very excited to hear that.

>> obviously, the situation is such that president bush could make this journey.

>> i'm sure they're watching.

>> and here is the arrival of the motorcade now to the capitol where they'll go in.

And chris jansing is there.

Chris.

>> dramatic images of the peaceful transition of power with the current president and the president-elect now arriving at what is known as the carriage entrance.

This is a practice that dates back, lester, to 1837 with the current and soon to be president riding together in the same vehicle.

It's worth noting that president obama, of course, retains power now until the oath of office is given.

There is, in fact, a skeleton staff at the white house right now.

But this is the moment that we have been waiting for.

They will arrive through the doors here, greeted by an inaugural which the, military cordon, senate and house sergeants at arms who are here waiting for them.

I see michelle obama closest to me and melania trump, soon to be first lady, being directed around one of these vehicles here.

They will go up these stairs and through the door.

This is a very finally timed event.

They will go into holding rooms. anyone whos has ever been to the capitol, who has taken a tour of the capitol, there is a place in the center of it that has 13 statues representing the 13 colonies.

It is called the crypt.

They will go in those holding rooms and wait for the symbol, the sign to go out.

But they're having a conversation right now.

You can see the first ladies together, getting some directions from people.

Also some pleasantries.

They've worked closely with members of this inaugural committee and, obviously, the transition committee.

They will go up the stairs, through the doors, down the hall and once that hold is over, of course, the last person who will go out will be president-elect donald j.

Trump.

He will walk down a set of 35 stairs.

I walked it just the other day.

There will be, right before he goes through the red cartans, a mirror that is hanging on the wall, a member of the inaugural committee said to me that's the last checkpoint where he can see how he looks.

There's pete souza.

>> and you will go to take the oath.

>> and here we see them entering inside the capital.

President-elect trump, president obama.

>> speaker ryan.

Let's listen and see if we can pick up some of the -- >> hello.

Hello, everybody.