Biden: "When I die, Del. will be written on my heart"

Vice president's home coming.

Dubbed delaware's favorite son -- biden arrived in wilmington via amtrak around two this afternoon.

He was welcomed home -- with a rally in his family's honor.

Track 1 a sea of cheers from supporters state-wide -- as former vice president joe biden returns to the first state.

00:21:34 i love joe!

36 butt 00:18:20 i think joe biden has done so much for our state and he's been a wonderful vice president and we just wanted to be here to say thanks 26 track 2 but it was biden himself who would say thanks.

Overcome with emotion during the beginning of his speech -- the scranton, pennsylvania born former v-p told the crowd it was delaware that shaped his values and perception of the world.

01:09:11 when i die...delaware will be written my heart <sniffles, cheers from crowd 17> track 3 and it was delaware -- biden says -- that stuck with him during every success and defeat.

He cited personal losses -- as times the state came together like a family -- one of the very things he says makes delaware unique.

01:11:01 the way the state of delaware embraced my boys where they lost their sister and their mother.

The way you embraced jill when we got married.

The way you have embraced daughter ashley.

The way that you treated our son beau 22 track 4 biden returned home friday -- shortly after the inauguration of president donald trump.

And while he admits -- he does have differences with the 45th president -- biden urged the crowd in wilmington to give the new administration a chance.

As for the former vice president -- who jokingly said the rally felt like he was listening to his own eulogy with speakers praising his leadership -- he says the bidens are here to stay.

01:26:56 see you in church!

00 sig lili zheng, 47 a-b-c the former vice president also adds -- he and now former president barack obama will assist the trump administration in anyway they can should they need it.

