Clovis woman remembers part in Reagan inauguration

Evan: new tonight... today's inauguration brings back poingiant memories for one clovis woman.

Megan: she was part of the inauguration of president ronald reagan at a pivotal time in american history.

Ksee24's christina tetreault has her story.

35 years ago today micheline golden became a part of the small percentage of americans who have performed in an inauguration parade the clovis high school alum shares what she calls the experience of a lifetime.

Nats of micheline opening her piccilo being back in a band room at clovis high opens up a wave of memories for micheline golden nats of her talking about the band logo and sign on the wall decades ago the clovis high school alum and her former band mates marched in ronald reagan's 1981 inauguration "we were one of only two high school marching bands west of the mississippi to perform in the parade and we had roughly 4 to 5 weeks to raise enough money and to practice and be ready to be there in washington."

1:02:25 a d-c experience she says is once in a lifetime.

"to make that trip, to participate in that activity and to do it with a couple hundred of your closest friends was just a fabulous experience" the moment that made it so memorable for golden was seeing the man who would eventually be credited for winning the cold war.

"as we come up this hill, suddenly there's this huge light and we realize this is it- the president and his wife are there" 1:9:25 being able to perform while at the event...made it magic "music is an energy and so when you're in the middle of a group of people, and you're playing, you can feel the energy, surging around you" golden says that today's inauguration isn't just about politics... its also about tradition.

"it's a capstone, and it marks the end of an administration and the beginning of an administration" 1:11:35 christina: golden says one thing is universal for anyone who performs at an inaugural paradeit's just a true honor to be recognized for their talents and to be able to perform on a national stage.

Live in the studio...christin a tetreault ksee 24