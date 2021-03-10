Coachella Valley residents protesting President Trump

Channel 3.

About 100 people have been arrested in protests -- around the country.

Newschannel 3's zak dahlheimer has more on local protesters -- voice their concerns peacefully -- about president trump.... richard noble/anti-trump protester i love protests.

And i love that the people are speaking up.

Residents across the country have been voicing their concerns about america's new president, donald trump.

Friday, the weather didn't rain on local protesters' plans in palm springs.

With groups including women and the l-g-b-t community -- addressing issues they have about the new commander-in- chief.

Richard noble/anti-trump protester this is the size of a bullet that went through 49 people at the pulse nightclub.

And i can't in my right mind forgive donald trump and mike pence for not going there and laying flowers.

And paying their respects.

Krista monahan/anti- trump protester he goes through wives like shake and bake batter.

And, i think that we need to come together as women to show that we're more than that.

We're more than being objectified by the man who's running our country.

Zak standup organizers say protests against president trump are expected to continue into this weekend at places like civic center park in palm desert.

Noble this administration needs to stop referring to us as the other people.

We are the americans that he is talking about.

Zak dahlheimer, news channel three, palm