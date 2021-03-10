Mother Fears for Child’s Safety after Run-in w/ Dogs

The city has an ordinance in place for pet owners.

A harlingen mother is scared for her child.

She wants the city to act now.

Channel five's gabriella garza says the mom and her daughter were surrounded by a pack of dogs near a bus stop.

Edna torres tells us it was a day like any other..

On wednesday, she went to pick up her daughter at the girl's bus stop... "in the beginning we didn't have to walk with her but i noticed the dogs will come out" torres said within seconds they were surrounded by barking dogs.

"she almost got attacked and me because i went walking with her because the dogs are mean" "we were nervous ourselves because it was scary because the dogs were just there maybe a foot away" harlingen's environmental health ramiro gonzalez tells us the owners of these dogs are not first time offenders.

"well theres a lot of dogs everywhere from the corner to the other side of the corner, there's dogs everywhere" today, we saw several dogs roaming the streets in this neighborhood.

Dog owners are violating a city ordinance.

It could lead dog owners to a court room.

Shannon harvill sr. animal control officer "they do have to appear municipal court there are fines assessed what those fines are that's up to the municipal court" shannon harvill, is the senior animal control officer.

She says if you don't read the fine print, you could get cited for a technicality.

"they have to be contained on the property whether that's with the fence whether that's being tied with her being on a leash they have to be contained to the property even if they're loose on the property technically that is a violation" harvill says you could be fined for every day you're in violation of the dog ordinance.

"an animal owner can receive this citation for each day that the violation exist" after a dog owners third citation, the fees could be near four hundred dollars.

You can help.

"citizens also have the option to take a picture of the violation such as the dog running loose and sign a complaint and with the citizens sign complaint we can also issue a citation to court" torres says she shouldn't have to be afraid to step out her front door.

Harvill says they will keep monitoring the dog owners and the situation to make sure this family feels safe.

In harlingen, gabriella garza channel five news at six.

