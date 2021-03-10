Police Looking for Suspects in Speedy's Burglary

More learned about Christmas Day robbery spree suspect
KTSM
Residents react to the robbery of their corner store on Christmas Day.
St.
Joseph police are looking for three suspects -- after a stolen gas station safe was found in stonecrest early thursday morning.
Police were called to the speedy's -- on belt and beck -- shortly after 4 am thursday.
They say it appears three males broke into the store -- then left in a newer black jeep.
Later in the morning -- stonecrest residents found the empty safe along a street.
If you have any information -- call the tips hotline at 238- tips.
Residents react to the robbery of their corner store on Christmas Day.