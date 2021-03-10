Police Looking for Suspects in Speedy's Burglary

St.

Joseph police are looking for three suspects -- after a stolen gas station safe was found in stonecrest early thursday morning.

Police were called to the speedy's -- on belt and beck -- shortly after 4 am thursday.

They say it appears three males broke into the store -- then left in a newer black jeep.

Later in the morning -- stonecrest residents found the empty safe along a street.

If you have any information -- call the tips hotline at 238- tips.