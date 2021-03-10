What is hot on the market now? Experts at Century 21 C. Watson tell us!

for those of you looking for a new home, hunting for a property can be both fun and challenging at times.

Which is why the professionals are there to help you out with a variety of tools that will narrow down your search.

faye with century 21 c.

Watson.

>>> there's so many what if's and so many different possibilities out there.

the criteria they're looking for. You can search as broadly or as narrow as they like.

you narrow it down from location criteria to property criteria.

What does that mean?

>>> well, square footage, number of bedrooms or bathrooms. if they would like a pool, the lot size, things like that.

Price, of course.

What do you tell people when it comes to pricing?

We compare apples to apples and not apples to oranges.

When it comes to advanced criteria when looking for a home

>>> if they want solar, we can narrow it down to solar.

If someone is looking for a master bedroom on the lower level, we can normally find that.

>> stefanie: wheelchair access, just really specific things you can narrow down.

Because you've got the tools and we don't.

You're doing something really fun.

Tell us what you're doing and what it's all about.

>>> i'm giving this out to my clients because it gives them a time to play and learn about different color combos and combinations.

Learning some different color theories.

Everyone loves this mindfulness, this coloring.

This is a coloring book that cannot only tell you what you like the a home but keep you stress free.

That's very nice of you to give to your clients.

you have a home for us to see.

This one is in madera.

Tell us about this beauty.

>>> well, this just came on the market a couple of days ago.

And already, it has several offers.

So call me or my office very quickly because it will probably be sold within a day or two.

It's three bedroom, two bath.

It's about 1500 square feet.

A lot of new upgrades with the flooring.

>>> perfect for right now in this weather.

Granite kitchen, just so many topnotch little accents.

And a pool.

And you'll never believe the price, $189,000.

how is it priced so low? What's the market like?

What's the market like?

>>> this is 1500 square feet.

It's right off 99 in madera.

It's a little differently priced maybe than here in fresno.

But it's a great opportunity.

>> stefanie: and it's only a stone's throw away.

About 15 minutes from the east side, i mean the west side of fesno.

>>> very nice commuter property.

are there any open houses coming up?

Or is it one of those you've gotta call me right now?

>>> i think this needs to be, if you want to see this, call me or call the office century 21 c.

Watson right away.

Because they do have offers.

