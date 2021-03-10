Navicent Health implements flu policy for children visitors

It's because children are more likely to catch and spread the flu.

Children 12 and under won't be allowed to visit patients at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Medical Center of Peach County and the Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health.

Navicent Health has put its visitor flu policy in place.

41nbc news dot com.

Navicent health has put its visitor flu policy in place.

Children 12 and under won't be allowed to visit patients at the medical center, medical center of peach county and the rehabilitation hospital.

It's because children are more likely to catch and spread the flu.

Dr. jeff stephens at the internal medicine department at mercer says the hospital decides based on how many cases of the flu are in the region.

If there's a lot, the policy goes into place.

"i think the public shoul understand we're doing this to keep flu to a minimum, and try to do that.

And again the flu vaccination dropping, and again it's a concern.

So we try to do this each year."

If you do have flu-like symptoms, try not to visit the hospital