BRPD Investigating Link Between Attempted Murder Suspect and

In the local33 crimetracker,an attempted murder suspect arrested last night, for raping a 38 year old in his baker home - is possibly linked to more crimes.baton rouge police say 40 year old manuel mejia met a 38 year old woman and the two agreed to have consensual sex.

But at his baker home, mejia allegedly struck the woman in the head, bound her arms and legs, and raped her.

Police say he then drove her back to the 84-hundred block of harry drive where he slit her throat before leaving her in a parking lot.

Baton rouge police are now asking for the public's help for information that could tie him to other crimes.

3 there could possibly be other victims out there.

Sexual crime victims out there.

There could be other victims that were robbed by this guy, by force, by physically or by hand guns.

So we're reaching out to the community we're asking them to come forward.

We believe there are other victims out there and we need them to come forward and assist us in this investigation police said a passerby found the victim, and helped her until ems arrived.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Mejia is charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and first degree rape.we've also learned he has been in the country illegally for about twelve years.if you have any information about this suspect, call baton rouge police