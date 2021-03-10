Hitman Case Plea

(--gwyn--)a wichita falls father involved in an alleged plot, along with his wife, to have their daughter's boyfriend murdered has agreed to a plea deal, and won't go to trial.jeffrey peyton's trial for solicitation to commit capital murder was set to begin monday in 30--th district court.today... peyton accepted a sentence of 22 years in prison for a plea of guilty.

Sentencing is delayed until march 3--rd however, because the district attorney's office wants a ruling on an appeal on peyton's bond.

Peyton and his wife christina are charged with criminal solicitation to commit capital murder after police say the peytons agreed to pay 500- dollars to an undercover officer posing as a hitman in july of 2015.