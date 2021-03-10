WWI Exhibit open in Marquette

To 5.

A new exhibit exploring marquette county's involvement in world war one is now open.

It's at the marquette regional history center.

The exhibit features uniforms, newspaper articles and a letter from then navy secretary f-d-r - among other items. it will remain open through the spring.

Jo wittler, curator, marquette regional history center: "it is the commemoration of the u.s's entry into the war in april of this year, so that is what kind of got us started.

And then we look at the homefront and all of the activities that were going on here to support the war."most of the items on display come from marquette county.

One of the more interesting artifacts is a pair of binoculars someone donated to the government to be used by a