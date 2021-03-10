Local Trump supporters gather for inauguration watch party

And here in the capital city, many supporters of president trump were watching the swearing in television.local33's lauren mccoy takes a look at what this means to them.

?nats -- clapping?a joyful and emotional day for donald trump supporters here in the capital area.

"i'm feeling very elated today.

I think mr. trump is going to make america great again.""i am hoping to see what the hat says, help make america great again."

With drinks in hands, state chairman for donald trump woody jenkins brought together dozens of fellow supporters at doe's eat place to celebrate and commemorate this special day for louisiana's republican party.

"well, so many people wanted to go to washington for the inauguration, but for one reason or another, couldn't do it, and so this was a chance for local citizens to participate and really be apart of the inauguration."

Local politicians, including east baton rouge metro councilman john delgado, came to pay respects, and urge people to come together -- even if donald trump wasn't their choice for head of state.

"every state is going to be governed now by president trump, and i think that ultimately it is incumbent on the president to reach out to those people who did not vote for him and listen to their concerns and listen to their needs, but it's also important for everyone, even if you didn't vote for him, to respect the office of the president."

Now, supporters hope the new commander in chief will follow through on issues that matter to them.

"i think we need to be very careful and secure our borders.

I'm not saying about one group of another group, but i think we need to protect ourselves with the state of the world today.

"just doing the things he said during the campaign, doing what he say he'd do.

If he can't accomplish all of them, again, if he can accomplish half, he'd be a great president."

For your local election lauren mccoy.

