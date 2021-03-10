'Siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy: Adhir Ranjan on CM Mamata's alleged attack

Speaking on the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 10 said this is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy.

"This is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy.

Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' after sensing difficulties in Nandigram.

Not just CM, she is Police Mantri' too.

Can you believe that there was no Police with Police Mantri," he said.

Earlier, CM Mamata said she was attacked today while in Nandigram, where she had gone to file her nomination for the coming elections.