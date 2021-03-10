CM Mamata will lose, 200% confident BJP to win: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari on March 10 said he is 200% confident that BJP will win the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, and he will also defeat the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency.

He said, "She'll lose, 200% confident that BJP will win.

For 10 years, Mamata Banerjee doing appeasement politics by supporting 'ghuspaithye' against CAA-NRC.

She should carry her report card of work done by her party in the last 10 years."