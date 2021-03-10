10pm Sports Part B 1,21,2017

Track before last saturday--- they won five of six, and were inching their way back to the top 25---- but that momentum came to a halt with back- to-back losses to tcu and kansas in the last week--- the cyclones trying to rebound against oklahoma today in norman.... in the second half now...jordan woodward taking the ball up and decides to bring it to another gear...getting the tough lay in to drop... more from the sooners...kristian doolittle...but not looking so little....looking like a man with that slam....he'd have 15 points in this one... deandre burton's going to do work in the second half though....he'd score 20 points in the second half...including this three more from number 30...burton causing the steal...running the floor and he'll get rewarded for his work... throwing down the massive two handed slam... he'd have 31 total points and the cyclones go on and win 92-87.

Nebraska also trying to get back to the win column...they've got three- straight loses... picking this game up in the second half...ty webster getting the three to fall...he'd chalk up 14 points today... another one....glynn watson junior firing on all cyclinders...he'd have 12 points... jack mcveigh knocking down another three....12 points off the bench... but in the wayning moments...corey sanders snags the loose ball and gets the lay up with one second left... and nebraska drops its fourth straigh...losing this nail bitter 65-64.

Basketball action in nebraska now...seventh ranked creighton taking on big east foe marquette without maurice watson jr.... in the first half....the golden eagles going running all over the court, but they finally settle on andrew rowsey, who hits the deep balll... marcus foster's going to respond though...he'll drive to the hoop and get the and one with acrobatic finish....he'd have 30 points in this contest.

More deep balls for the golden eagles...katin reinhardt making some room with the cross over and hits the step back three pointer....he'd have 21 off the bench... marquette knocked down 50 percent from behind the arc this game...one more?

Yes!....jajuan johnson this time....he'd have 18 and the golden eagles shock the blue