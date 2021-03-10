Ava scam warning

Warning: police say scammers are pretending to be city utility workers in ava and are threatening to turn off your utilities unless you pay up.

Frances, we're outside the ava city utilities building.... officers say they believe they're trying to get your debit or credit card information.

Police want you to know... you can always pay your bills inside here.... workers will never call you asking for your personal information.

Officers says this isn't the first time this scam has hit ava.... about a year ago somone else got a call from someone pretending to work for the city.

Here's what police want you to watch out for.

15:12:50:23 - 15:13:07:17 "in the past, when we had the same incident once before, they were asking for a debit card number or a local box store and pick up a prepaid visa card or something like that."

No matter where you live... if you get a call from someone who says the only way to keep your utilities on is for you to buy a visa card.... officers say it is likely a scam.

They ask you report anything that doesn't feel right.

Thank you stephanie.... if you get a call from someone you think may be trying to scam you.... officers say to get their number.... call them back ...and call or go to your local city