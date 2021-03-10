Congressman Steve Cohen Sits Out Inauguration

Congressman Steve Cohen discusses his reason for sitting out the inauguration of President Trump, and much more.

Congressman steve cohen ... made headlines ... when he announced he would not attend president donald trump's inauguration.

The democrat ... said it was largely because of trump's twitter comments ... lashing out against civil rights icon and representative john lewis of georgia.

And ... under the trump administration ... the first day in office ... the white house archived the civil rights page on the website.

Congressman cohen ... represents the 9th congressional district ... the largest african- american district in the bluff city.

And ... we wanted to talk to him about civil rights.

Cohen says from a very young age ... he identified with racial discrimination ... starting with a baseball game right in memphis, tn.

Katina rankin reporting: "steve cohen is a native memphian who loves this city and who saw ah racial injustice from the eyes of a young five year old boy."

Steve cohen is jewish.

His jewish background ... along with an early childhood bout of polio ... and a kind act by an african- cuban baseball player sparked his interest in civil rights.

Steve cohen/congressman: "i had polio as a child.

I went to the westwood park for an exhibition game between the white soxs and the st.

Louis cardinals in the spring of 1955."

"i was there i a white sox t-shirt and white sox cap and on my crutches.

And, a player came up and gave me a baseball."

"we went down to thank the player, and the pitcher his name was tom poholsky -- with a name like that you can image he was white."

"he said don't thank me thank that player over there.

He was number nine.

And, that was minnie minosa."

"here's the one that's got the biggest heart and greatest guy, and yet he was discriminated against.

And, he didn't feel comfortable giving me a baseball in memphis and that's why he gave it to behoski to give it to me."

Cohen maintained a friendship with minosa.

Steve cohen/congressman: "i had gone down to visit minnie.

My father took me to the lorraine, and there were about 6 or 7 other african-american players that were staying there.

And, all the other players were at the peabody.

So, through baseball and through the good heart of minnie minosa - i saw at a very early age discrimination against african-americans or african-cubans.

Cohen says his family moved to florida for a few years and then came back to memphis.

And once again ... he says he saw discrimination in the deep south.

Steve cohen/congressman: "the ball parks were segregated and everything else segregated.

White drinking fountains that i saw at the ballpark, baseball left field section for african- americans or the awful seats for football where they were sitting in the end zone on the side on the lower 10th rows.

The only way they could have made these seats worse was to put the hot dog stands in front of it."

"in the movie theaters, the african-americans sat in the balcony at the malco.

You didn't see that in l.a.

And miami.

And that probably contributed a lot to my perspective of ah understanding the insanity of segregation and the need for people to be seen as people."

So cohen said he set out on a journey to change things his way, getting elected as a public official and fighting for those he said didn't have a voice.

Healthcare and education became his top priority.

Steve cohen/congressman: "we built the med which was great, and the most important thing i've done on the county commission level.

And that was healthcare.

And in the senate i got education, that was the lottery."

Katina: but, when he went to washington dc on the hill, he felt he needed to do more.

Katina question katina rankin/reporter asks, "in 2008, you introduced a resolution, one of it's kind, that was to apologize for the enslavement of african-americans why?"

Steve cohen/congressman: "we hadn't done it in this country.

And, it was obviously something we needed to do because it was wrong; and, apologizes do have the moral force of the country."

"it certainly shouldn't been an african-american congressman that sponsored an apology for slavery because african- americans were descendents of people who were enslaved and discriminated against during jim crow.

Katina: but more importantly, cohen says, is this.

Steve cohen/congressman: "it's personal because you're on earth for a short period of time, and you need to do something worthwhile with your time."

Katina: and cohen says fighting for civil rights ... has certainly been worth his time.

Katina: and when i asked congressman cohen ... how he thought most people would remember him ... he said ... "the white man ... with the