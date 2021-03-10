Sugar Babies

More college women are searching for sugar daddies to help with student loan debt

It's called ?sugaring?... a new way that young women are paying their way through college.young ladies are paying off ?staggering student loans, and often living lavish lifestyles, as they, in turn, provide companionship to wealthy men.some say it's smart, others... not so much.

"melanie michael" has more.

"i think it is smart, you have to do what you gotta do to get ahead, so make it happen"for this 22 year old grad .... the sugar baby life ... is sweet.

No bills, no debt... her ?entire?

College life was paid for ... all 100-thousand dollars of it ... "it is a sense of freedom because if i wanna get up and do something, i have the means to do it."

This sugar baby ..

.who we'll call jenny ..

Wanted to share her story, but didn't want to show her face.... she was afraid her parents might find out."people will judge me for doing this..

And i can't stop them, they have their pre- conceived notions about it.

No matter what i say they'll have that."for jenny, becoming a sugar baby?

Was easy.

In fact, her friend encouraged her to sign up for free on seeking arrangement ..

Dot..

Com.

Before she knew it ... dozens of wealthy, older men ..

Were contacting her for companionship.

In the end, she met ... a 55 year old global businessman ...."i mean, he was a nice guy, but i wasn't attracted to him in that manner.

And i knew what it was when i coming into, so i didn't want lines crossed."

Jenny describes their arrangement?

As a friendship.

No sex, no romance.

Basically, he was a buddy, willing to spend big bucks ... "i think it's mutually beneficial to both partners.

Everyone is getting what they want at the end of the day"for her, it was all about economics, ?not?

Emotion.

He paid the bills, she maintains..

And that's it.

There were all-expense paid trips to miami... for her and her friends.

But, when he wanted more?

Offering lavish getaways to africa and france, fancy holiday presents and even a relationship.... she declined.

She claims... ?that?

Was never the agreement.

"if a guy wants to talk with you just to talk and you're gonna benefit from it.

You should go ahead