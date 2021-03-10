Virginia Tech Women fall to Florida State

Today over north carolina wesleyan 76-72.

A top 20 acc women's match up at the cassell.......number 17 virginia tech hosting number 7 florida state.the hokies trailed 39-22 in the 3rdfsu brittany brown...triple chanette hicks shooters roll...she led tech with 18 regan magarity rebound and score....10 points, 11 rebounds.....7th straight double double...breaking a program record.sidney cook..rebound and score........she had a double double 16 points and 11 reboundsfsu maria conde scores the seminoles take this one today 82-54.

Tech committed a season high 28 turnovers in the game.

Now the hokies look to regroup before thursday's game at virginia.

I was dissapointed in the way we competed.

Obviously you want a different outcome.

Today they were a better basketball team.

We were out of sorts today pretty much the whole game.

As a point guard you know turnovers can cost you the game or win the game for us to have 28 and our average is 12 that they capitolized on our turnovers.

It is not like we turned over the ball and it was a dead ball they were live turnovers which can hurt us on their fast breaks.

The hokies take on uva thursday night at 7 in charlottesville.

One more acc women's score to tell you about.......virginia dropping